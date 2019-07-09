Number of abortions in South Dakota continues to decline

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Department of Health’s annual report on abortions shows a 23 percent decline in the procedures in 2018 compared to the previous year – the sharpest one-year decline in a decade.

The report shows 382 induced abortions were performed in the state in 2018, compared to 497 in 2017. Of the abortions performed last year, nearly 78 percent involved South Dakota residents. Twenty-nine percent, or 112 procedures, involved women ages 20 to 24. Nearly 11 percent, or 41 abortions, were given to women 35 and older. Ten abortions involved girls 17 and younger.

The decline last year follows a downward trend for abortions in South Dakota in the last decade. The report says there’s a 55 percent decrease in the number of procedures from 2008 to 2018.