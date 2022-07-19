A few widely scattered showers and t-showers have developed in eastern KELOLAND this morning. Most of the spots on radar have stayed in western MN.

A cold front is on the move this morning, but the front has failed to develop any widespread rainfall. Sisseton picked up .13″ of rain the past 24 hours.

Highs yesterday jumped into the 100s for several areas. It hit 110 in both Faith and Philip yesterday afternoon.

The weather today does not look as hot with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. There will be plenty of wind in the forecast with gusts over 40mph likely in many locations from the northwest. Rain chances will be limited, with a couple of showers possible in the northeast by this evening. Tomorrow looks mainly dry, but a few thunderstorms in North Dakota may sneak into northeastern SD by tomorrow evening. Temperatures will likely stay above normal and the air will not be as humid.

We still see an opportunity for a few clusters of thunderstorms Friday and Saturday, mainly East River. This rain will develop on the edge of the heat ridge centered to our southwest. We are hopeful this pattern will flatten out a bit next week and reduce some of the heat and hopefully allow some rain chances to develop beyond day 7.

In the meantime, temperatures will not be as hot today in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Expect lows tonight into the 60s with mainly clear skies.

Tomorrow will be warmer again, but not as windy.

We have pulled highs back into the 80s early next week. We’ll see if rain chances start showing up again after day 7 as a result.