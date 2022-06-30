A few isolated showers and t-showers continue to move across KELOLAND this morning. You can see the pretty shot from our LIVE CAM at Lake Madison.

Those scattered storms last night produced strong winds. Winner reported a 74mph wind gust around 7:30pm last evening.

The storms produced spotty rain as well. Mobridge has reported .25″ of rain the past 24 hours, but most of the official rain gauges were missed by heavier rain.

The 30 day precipitation trend continues to drop across eastern KELOLAND. We may see some changes, however, in the coming days.

Our Futurecast forecast shows a temperature forecast that will not be as hot today. Organized rain chances will stay low, but thunderstorms should return to southwestern SD later in the day on Friday.

It will be interesting to track the increasing humidity next week. Dew points will likely reach the 70s, which will feel very tropical at times East River.

It appears the rain chance will go up at times as the 10 day moisture maps show a monsoon and tropical moisture connection into parts of the plains into early July. This will be important to track with the hot weather.

Temperatures today will still be plenty warm with most highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Lows tonight will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tomorrow will be warm with those t-storm chances in SW South Dakota later in the day.

Chances of thunderstorms will be around the next several days. Highs should stay warm in the upper 80s and lower 90s.