Morning showers and storms, then sunshine.



Showers and storms will continue to move though eastern KELOLAND this morning. While a lot of locations will experience light showers, where thunderstorms develop rain amounts may approach a quarter inch.

It will be a cooler day with highs in the 80s. The air will not be as humid either as dew point temperatures will slowly fall as we go through the day.



It will be a dry day tomorrow with highs close to their seasonal averages. Many will be in the 80s.

The cool down will not last long as temperatures will return to the 90s later in the week. We’re entering our hottest time of the year with average highs in the middle to upper 80s. The average highs slowly go down as we head into the last week of the month.