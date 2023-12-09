ORANGE CITY, Iowa (Northwestern)– On another cold, windy, wintery day in Northwest Iowa, the top-ranked Northwestern College football team (14-0, 10-0 GPAC) didn’t skip a beat as they downed the Tigers of Georgetown College (Ky.) (10-2, 6-0 Mid-States), 35-10, to advance to their second-straight National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national championship game.



“Proud of how our guys played up front on both sides of the ball,” noted head coach Matt McCarty . “We controlled the line of scrimmage and played on our terms today!”

Georgetown received the opening kickoff and, following a penalty on the return, was forced to start their first drive of the day inside their own 10-yard line. The Red Raider defense capitalized on the early opportunity and forced a quick three-and-out to get the ball to the offense.



Northwestern wasted no time with the run game, as the first three plays from scrimmage all went to Konner McQuillan (Sr., Leavenworth, Kan.) who took his third rush 38 yards to the house for the game’s opening score. The Red Raiders would hold onto that 7-0 lead through the first quarter with the defense forcing another punt and a turnover on downs by the Tigers.



“Kylar (Fritz) tackled really well,” noted McCarty. “We gave him a lot of opportunities to make plays and he stepped up for us.”



An interception inside Red Raider territory would set the Tigers up for their first score of the day, and lone score of the half. Beginning their drive at the Northwestern 43-yard line, the Red Raider defense held firm and allowed just 21 yards down to the 22-yard line and forced the Tigers to settle for a field goal, making it 7-3 with eight minutes remaining in the half.



Northwestern would take the next possession and melt the rest of the clock out, marching down the field for a 90-yard drive to take a 14-3 lead into the halftime break. The drive was capped off with a six-yard connection from Jalyn Gramstad (Jr., Lester, Iowa) to Michael Storey (Sr., Spencer, Iowa), proving to be the reception that heated him up heading into the second half.

The slow methodical offensive production continued with the first drive of the second half after a Kole Telford (Jr., Rock Rapids, Iowa) 19-yard return on the kickoff. Utilizing the run game, the Red Raiders would melt seven minutes off the clock in the third quarter in that first drive of the half. Marching down 70 yards on 10 plays, Northwestern took a commanding 21-3 with 8:19 minutes left on clock with McQuillan punching it in from six yards out for his second rushing score of the afternoon.



“Konner ran with great patience today and just finished runs,” commented McCarty. “He set the tone for us offensively.”



Georgetown would claw back with a score the following possession with a nine-play, 70-yard drive that was capped off with a one-yard quarterback sneak for a score from Gehrig Slunaker. It pulled the Tigers to 21-10, but would be the final score of the day for Georgetown.



The final two scores would involve Storey, as he made a highlight reel in the fourth quarter to wrap up his final game at De Valois Stadium as a Red Raider. Early in the fourth quarter, he brought down a 35-yard touchdown reception that effectively put the game away for good. With under three minutes remaining, Gramstad would find him again for his third touchdown of the afternoon, this time from 18 yards out.



“Mike does what Mike does,” said McCarty. “He made some huge third down catches for us in key situations this afternoon.”



GAME NOTES:

Northwestern advances to their third national championship game in four years under McCarty.

The win streak is up to 27-straight games for the Red Raiders, seven-straight wins in the NAIA FCS, and four-straight wins in the month of December.

NWC had 391 yards of offense to Georgetown’s 225 yards, while holding the 24-14 advantage in first downs.

Konner McQuillan picked up his 14 th -career 100-yard rushing game this afternoon.

picked up his 14 -career 100-yard rushing game this afternoon. He has 129 yards on 28 carries with a pair of rushing scores.

In his final home game of his career, Michael Storey records his 15 th -career 100-yard receiving game.

records his 15 -career 100-yard receiving game. He had 110 yards on eight receptions with three touchdowns.

Storey moves into second-place in the NAIA in receiving touchdowns on the season (16).

Jalyn Gramstad was again efficient with his 14-for-18 passing for 199 yards and three touchdowns.

was again efficient with his 14-for-18 passing for 199 yards and three touchdowns. The Red Raider defense held the 11 th -best rushing team in the NAIA (208.6ypg) to just 79 rushing yards.

-best rushing team in the NAIA (208.6ypg) to just 79 rushing yards. It’s the seventh time this season NWC has held an opponent to sub-100 rushing yards.

Kylar Fritz led the team with his eight tackles and two tackles for loss on the day.

led the team with his eight tackles and two tackles for loss on the day. Kole Telford also added seven tackles, five being solo.

also added seven tackles, five being solo. Clayton Bosma recorded his first-career interception in the final minutes of the contest.

recorded his first-career interception in the final minutes of the contest. The team interception total is now up to 19 on the season.

NWC recorded six tackles for loss and one sack from Tristan Mulder .

The Red Raiders win the first-ever meeting with Georgetown and improves to 331-29-5 all-time when allowing 17 or less points.

Up Next: The Red Raiders will make their second-straight appearance in the NAIA national championship game out in Durham, North Carolina and will be a rematch of the 2022 NAIA National Championship game between the Red Raiders and No. 3-ranked Keiser University (Fla.).