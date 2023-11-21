Aberdeen, S.D. – The No. 21 Northern State University men’s basketball team broke through Tuesday evening defeating the University of Mary in the 2023-24 NSIC opener. The Wolves shot over 50.0% from the floor and the 3-point line, notching season highs in both categories. In addition, five players scored in double figures in the win.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 90, MARY 74

Records: NSU 1-4 (1-0 NSIC), MARY 2-2 (0-1 NSIC)

Attendance: 326



HOW IT HAPPENED

The Wolves trailed 35-33 at the half, however rallied back with 57 points in the second to secure their first win of the season

Northern shot 56.9% from the floor, 53.3% from the 3-point line, and 72.7% from the foul line in the game

They tallied a game high 20 assists, 16 made 3-pointers, and nine steals, and added 27 rebounds and one block

NSU scored 32 points in the paint, 23 points off 14 forced turnovers, and 11 points off the bench

Jacksen Moni knocked down a season and career high 31 points to lead the team

knocked down a season and career high 31 points to lead the team Josh Dilling and Augustin Reede followed with 19 and 15 points respectively as the pair each recorded five made 3-pointers

and followed with 19 and 15 points respectively as the pair each recorded five made 3-pointers Dilling and Moni combined for over half of the team’s assists with eight and six respectively

With 11 points, Andrew Bergan led the team off the bench, hitting 4-of-4 from the field, 1-of-1 from the 3-point line, and 2-of-2 from the foul line

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Jacksen Moni : 31 points, 66.7 field goal%, 6 assists, 4 rebounds

: 31 points, 66.7 field goal%, 6 assists, 4 rebounds Josh Dilling : 19 points, 85.7 field goal%, 8 assists, 6 rebounds

: 19 points, 85.7 field goal%, 8 assists, 6 rebounds Augustin Reede : 15 points, 3 assists

: 15 points, 3 assists Trey Longstreet : 11 points, 62.5 field goal%, 4 steals

: 11 points, 62.5 field goal%, 4 steals Andrew Bergan : 11 points, 100.0 field goal%, 4 rebounds

UP NEXT

Northern State will host the Dacotah Bank Classic this Friday and Saturday from Wachs Arena. Tip-off times are set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday against Peru State College and 5 p.m. on Saturday versus Trinity Bible College.

The Northern State women’s basketball team cruised to a 77-64 win over the University of Mary on Tuesday. Alayna Benike , Decontee Smith , and Madelyn Bragg each notched career highs in the contest.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 77, MARY 64

Records: NSU 4-1 (NSIC 1-0), MARY 2-5 (NSIC 0-1)

Attendance: 317



HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern State notched 17 points in the first quarter, 18 in the second, 20 in the third, and 22 in the fourth

The Wolves were efficient offensively in the contest shooting 49.0% from the floor and 70.6% from the 3-point line

NSU drained 22 points from the bench and grabbed 44 rebounds, while UMARY notched just 22 boards

Northern racked up 16 assists, 12-of-17 made 3-pointers, and three steals in the win, scoring 16 points in the paint and 15 points off 21 offensive boards

Alayna Benike led the Northern State offense scoring a career high 20 points, draining 5-of-6 from the 3-point line

led the Northern State offense scoring a career high 20 points, draining 5-of-6 from the 3-point line Adding a scoring career high of her how, Decontee Smith notched 14 points, going a perfect 3-for-3 from behind the arc

notched 14 points, going a perfect 3-for-3 from behind the arc Rianna Fillipi and Madelyn Bragg tallied 11 points each with Bragg recorded a career high of 12 rebounds

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

UP NEXT

Northern is set to face off against the University of Sioux Falls and Wisconsin Parkside in a pair on non-conference contests. Tip-off times are set for 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 25 from Wachs Arena against the Cougars and 4 p.m. on Monday, November 27th versus the Rangers. Monday’s match-up will be played on a neutral court on the campus of Southwest Minnesota State.