Aberdeen, S.D. – The No. 21 Northern State University men’s basketball team broke through Tuesday evening defeating the University of Mary in the 2023-24 NSIC opener. The Wolves shot over 50.0% from the floor and the 3-point line, notching season highs in both categories. In addition, five players scored in double figures in the win.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 90, MARY 74
Records: NSU 1-4 (1-0 NSIC), MARY 2-2 (0-1 NSIC)
Attendance: 326
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Wolves trailed 35-33 at the half, however rallied back with 57 points in the second to secure their first win of the season
- Northern shot 56.9% from the floor, 53.3% from the 3-point line, and 72.7% from the foul line in the game
- They tallied a game high 20 assists, 16 made 3-pointers, and nine steals, and added 27 rebounds and one block
- NSU scored 32 points in the paint, 23 points off 14 forced turnovers, and 11 points off the bench
- Jacksen Moni knocked down a season and career high 31 points to lead the team
- Josh Dilling and Augustin Reede followed with 19 and 15 points respectively as the pair each recorded five made 3-pointers
- Dilling and Moni combined for over half of the team’s assists with eight and six respectively
- With 11 points, Andrew Bergan led the team off the bench, hitting 4-of-4 from the field, 1-of-1 from the 3-point line, and 2-of-2 from the foul line
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Jacksen Moni: 31 points, 66.7 field goal%, 6 assists, 4 rebounds
- Josh Dilling: 19 points, 85.7 field goal%, 8 assists, 6 rebounds
- Augustin Reede: 15 points, 3 assists
- Trey Longstreet: 11 points, 62.5 field goal%, 4 steals
- Andrew Bergan: 11 points, 100.0 field goal%, 4 rebounds
UP NEXT
Northern State will host the Dacotah Bank Classic this Friday and Saturday from Wachs Arena. Tip-off times are set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday against Peru State College and 5 p.m. on Saturday versus Trinity Bible College.
The Northern State women’s basketball team cruised to a 77-64 win over the University of Mary on Tuesday. Alayna Benike, Decontee Smith, and Madelyn Bragg each notched career highs in the contest.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 77, MARY 64
Records: NSU 4-1 (NSIC 1-0), MARY 2-5 (NSIC 0-1)
Attendance: 317
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Northern State notched 17 points in the first quarter, 18 in the second, 20 in the third, and 22 in the fourth
- The Wolves were efficient offensively in the contest shooting 49.0% from the floor and 70.6% from the 3-point line
- NSU drained 22 points from the bench and grabbed 44 rebounds, while UMARY notched just 22 boards
- Northern racked up 16 assists, 12-of-17 made 3-pointers, and three steals in the win, scoring 16 points in the paint and 15 points off 21 offensive boards
- Alayna Benike led the Northern State offense scoring a career high 20 points, draining 5-of-6 from the 3-point line
- Adding a scoring career high of her how, Decontee Smith notched 14 points, going a perfect 3-for-3 from behind the arc
- Rianna Fillipi and Madelyn Bragg tallied 11 points each with Bragg recorded a career high of 12 rebounds
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Alayna Benike: 20 points (career high), 83.3 3-point field goal%
- Decontee Smith: 14 points (career high), 75.0 field goal%
- Rianna Fillipi: 11 points, 8 assists, 100.0 3-point field goal%
- Madelyn Bragg: 11 points, 12 rebounds (career high)
UP NEXT
Northern is set to face off against the University of Sioux Falls and Wisconsin Parkside in a pair on non-conference contests. Tip-off times are set for 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 25 from Wachs Arena against the Cougars and 4 p.m. on Monday, November 27th versus the Rangers. Monday’s match-up will be played on a neutral court on the campus of Southwest Minnesota State.