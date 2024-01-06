SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The North Star Athletic Association announced it would be disbanding after the 2024-2025 academic school year, leaving multiple schools, including Dakota State University, searching for a new athletic conference.

The North Star was in trouble once it dipped below the NAIA requirement of six full-time institutions.

“The domino effect was really about a year ago this time Presentation announcing their closure in Aberdeen, and that drops you from eight to seven, and of those seven, only five have football. You have a two-year grace period to get back to that number six.” North Star Athletic Association commissioner Roger Ternes said.

Then, Viterbo University and Waldorf University announced their departures.

“Now, you have even fewer schools to deal with. It just became a numbers game if you will for those institutions remaining is where would we find the best fit? We visited with a number of conferences if you will in our geographic footprint for our league to join another league, and that just isn’t going to work for various reasons,” Ternes said.

One of the teams left in the North Star is Dakota State.

“We have had a task force put together for the last two months, and we have been exploring all of the options available to us, and it basically boils down to us continuing as an NAIA member or looking at starting the transition to becoming a Division II member,” Dakota State athletics director Jeff Dittman said.

Dittman attributes the dissolving of the North Star as part of the changing landscape of college football.

“It’s something that you’re always thinking about. When you watch the Pac-12 dissolve in a matter of weeks and know that that is one of the five oldest and most powerful conferences in the country, you know that anything can happen,” Dittman said.

The University of Jamestown in North Dakota will join the North Star in the fall of this year. This will allow the conference to have an automatic qualifier in postseason play.