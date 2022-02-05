RALEIGH, NC (Associated Press) — The North Carolina Supreme Court has struck down the state’s new maps for congressional and General Assembly seats and has ordered legislators to redraw them within two weeks.

The 4-3 decision by the justices Friday declared that the Republican-controlled legislature violated the state constitution when it produced district boundaries than boosted GOP power within the state’s U.S. House delegation and within the state House and Senate.

The ruling reversed a decision last month by trial judges who declared that although the maps were a result of intentional partisan redistricting, it wasn’t the judiciary’s place to intervene in a remapping process that’s inherently political.