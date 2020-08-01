Noem’s campaign email discourages masks in school; staffer calls email ‘in-artfully crafted’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Associated Press) — As South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem pushes schools to reopen, a fundraising email from her campaign says she is discouraging school districts from requiring masks and telling parents they should send their kids to school without masks.

The Republican governor made the argument for schools reopening this week.

She says that research indicates the health risks are low for children. She has repeatedly cast doubt on the efficacy of wearing masks to prevent COVID-19 infections.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, “There is increasing evidence that cloth face coverings help prevent” the spread of COVID-19.

Noem Senior Advisor Maggie Seidel issued a statement Friday night saying the campaign email was in-artfully crafted and that Noem has never discouraged people from wearing masks, but she does oppose mandatory masking.