Pierre, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Noem talked about the criminal justice reform bills she recently signed into law.

This includes money for a new women’s prison in Rapid City as well as a new men’s prison in Sioux Falls. Noem says this funding will also help the state add more programs to help inmates.

“I don’t think we’re doing enough because of shortages in space on helping people when they get out of prison or they get out of an incarcerated situation to get addiction counseling, to get classes on financial knowledge, or even parenting classes,” said Gov. Kristi Noem.

Other criminal justice reform bills that were signed into law include requiring violent offenders to serve all or most of their prison sentences.

Another allows judges to assign juvenile offenders to the state Department of Corrections after three distinct criminal episodes within a year.