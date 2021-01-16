No winner of Mega Millions $750-million jackpot

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A file photo of a Power Ball card. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, IA (Associated Press) — One of the largest jackpots in U.S. history is growing larger.

There was no winner of Friday’s drawing for the Mega Millions $750 million jackpot. It would have been the fifth-largest jackpot ever drawn.

Now, the next top prize is estimated to grow to $850 million. That would be the third-largest of all time. The drawing is on Tuesday.

Lottery players still have a chance to win big this weekend. The Powerball jackpot is up to $640 million for the drawing on Saturday.

No one has won either game’s top prize in months, and it’s been nearly two years since a lottery jackpot has grown so large.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 