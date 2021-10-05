No rain until the weekend; cooler next week: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, October 5

It is another sunny and warmer-than-normal October day across KELOLAND. We’ve seen temperatures climb through the 80s across most of KELOLAND, though Sioux Falls and areas along and east of I-29 lag behind in the 70s.

It will be another mostly clear night tonight, though it won’t be as cool because of a persistent south or southeast breeze. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

2 PM

A few clouds will clip SE KELOLAND on Wednesday, while it remains sunny in northern and western KELOLAND. South winds will continue to blow, strongest in northern and western KELOLAND. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s, a little warmer in central South Dakota.

Thursday and Friday will also be partly to mostly sunny, with temperatures remaining about ten degrees above-average for early October. That means the mid 70s to around 80 – and dry across KELOLAND.

The luck with great weekend weather will run out this weekend. Rain showers will start in the north Saturday morning and move through Sioux Falls and southern KELOLAND during the afternoon hours. It looks like showery activity rather than thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Rain will continue Saturday night.

Rain will end Sunday morning in the north. As far as weekend rainfall totals are concerned, Sioux Falls look about a quarter inch, while northern South Dakota will get heavier amounts, perhaps in the half to ¾” range.

Skies will clear on Sunday, though it will cool back to the upper 60s to around 70 in the sunshine.

More showers will be possible on Monday, but the big story is that the cooler air looks like it will hang around the rest of next week. That means highs only in the 60s, with a reinforcing shot of cool air for the second half of the week. It will be even colder in Rapid City and the Black Hills, which might even see an inch or two of snowfall next Wednesday.