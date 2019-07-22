No injuries reported in two separate shootings in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls police are investigating two separate shootings on the northeast side of the city.

The first happened Sunday morning along the 300 block of north Blauvelt Avenue, which is next to Terry Redlin Elementary.

The second happened Monday morning along the 600 block of Sycamore Avenue, which is next to Washington High School.

Authorities believe both incidents may be gang related, but police aren’t sure if the shootings are connected.

No one was injured. Police say they are trying to figure out who was all involved in the shootings.