YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – No one was hurt after a car fire in Yankton.

The Yankton Fire Department says it happened near the Yankton Medical Clinic Thursday afternoon.

The Deputy Fire Chief says the Scotland Ambulance was behind the car when they noticed smoke. They were able to get the driver’s attention.

After the driver was out, the engine compartment burst into flames.

Officials say the fire was possibly started by an oil leak.