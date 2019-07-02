No fireworks allowed in Black Hills National Forest

CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — With the Fourth of July on Thursday, Blacks Hills National Forest officials are reminding people fireworks are not allowed on the forest and anywhere in the Black Hills Fire Protection District.

Possessing or using any kind of fireworks is prohibited year-round, regardless of weather conditions.

Campfires are permitted in metal fire rings or grills that are in designated sites within a developed campground, recreation area or picnic ground.

Pennington County Emergency Services Communication Center is hosting a special line dedicated to information related to fireworks: what is legal, where, and public displays. The public may call the non-emergency line to get answers to firework related questions at (605) 394-2151.

