SIOUX FALLS (Augustana) –The Augustana wrestling team captured a 45-3 dominating victory over the Dakota Wesleyan Tigers on Friday night at the Elmen Center. The Vikings moved to 7-9 on the season and saw three falls in the win.

At 125 pounds, Christian Olsen pinned his opponent in the first period to score Augustana six team points. Olsen tallied one takedown, a four-point nearfall and a two-point nearfall prior to the fall at 2:27. The fall is the third of the season for Olsen.

Jack Huffman, nationally ranked at No. 12, defeated his DWU opponent with a fall at 1:47. Huffman recorded two takedowns before the first period pin.

Competing at 141 pounds, Kade Sammons earned the victory by way of 7-5 decision. Sammons totaled two takedowns and one reversal, adding a point for riding time to bring his total to seven points and AU’s team score to 15-0.

At 157 pounds, Miles Fitzgerald defeated DWU’s Tyson Johnson by way of a 15-4 major decision. Contributing four points to Augustana’s team score, Fitzgerald used six takedowns, an escape, a penalty point and a point for riding time to cruise to victory.

Danny Reynolds saw the third first-period fall of the night with a fall at 1:59. Reynolds led 2-0 after a takedown before earning the win.

Max Ramberg pushed Augustana’s lead to 41-3 with a 16-5 major decision victory. Ramberg led with four takedowns in the first period. The freshman added points from three takedowns, an escape and a riding time point during the second and third periods to capture the in.

Closing out the dual, Zach Peterson earned the win at 285 pounds by way of a 10-2 major decision. Peterson earned points four takedowns, an escape and a point for riding time to add four team points to Augustana’s score.

Dakota Wesleyan forfeited two weight classes, 149 and 174, allowing the Vikings to add 12 team points to their final score.

Full Results

125: Christian Olsen (AUG) over Will Farren (DWSD) (Fall 2:27)

133: No. 12 Jack Huffman (AUG) over Temuujin Natsagdorj (DWSD) (Fall 1:47)

141: Kade Sammons (AUG) over Zach Zitek (DWSD) (Dec 7-5)

149: Kyle Boeke (AUG) over (DWSD) (For.)

157: No. 10 Miles Fitzgerald (AUG) over Tyson Johnson (DWSD) (MD 15-4)

165: Kaleb Bigelow (DWSD) over Payton Anderson (AUG) (Dec 4-0)

174: Jacob Tvinnereim (AUG) over (DWSD) (For.)

184: Danny Reynolds (AUG) over Payton Planansky (DWSD) (Fall 1:59)

197: Max Ramberg (AUG) over Colten Hink (DWSD) (MD 16-5)

285: Zach Peterson (AUG) over Cole Hennings (DWSD) (MD 10-2)

Up Next

The Vikings are back on the mat on Sunday for an NSIC contest in Marshall, Minnesota, to face Southwest Minnesota State. The dual is set to begin at 2 p.m.