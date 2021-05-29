Newton Hills State Park fully booked for Memorial Day weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Memorial Day holiday usually sends many people out to the campgrounds, and today there was no shortage of people out enjoying nature at Newton Hills State Park.

Despite the chilly weather, Newton Hills State Park campgrounds were fully booked today.

From campfires and hiking to playing games and being with family, there’s plenty to do out there, even if the sky is a little gray. And of course, safety is important. Here are some tips from some experienced campers.

“Don’t get burnt on the fire or take the lids off the bottles,” young camper Tenley Stevenson said.

“Before you put them in the campfire, huh,” camper Priscilla Stevenson said.

“Lots of sunscreen, not this weekend, it’s not near as sunny as it can be. We were hoping for a little bit better weather, but it’s what to expect, I guess over Memorial Day weekend,” camper Melissa Lund said.

“Have fun!” Tenley said

“And have fun,” Priscilla said.