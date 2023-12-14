SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) —The Huether Family Match Pointe in Sioux Falls is hosting its first tennis tournament since the completion of a $3.6 million expansion. The Match Pointe Winter Championships get underway Friday with girls from 23 states competing over the weekend. The expansion will open the door for more tournaments in the future.

Sioux Falls tennis pro Rachael Fanciullo is impressed by the new courts inside the 28-thousand-square-foot addition to the Heuther Family Match Pointe.

“So I hit with one of my friends here for the very first time when this just opened up and it was amazing, it was a great experience. I felt like the courts were super-fast and the lighting was so much better here,” Fanciullo said.

The expansion boosts the number of tennis courts from six to ten. There are also four permanent pickleball courts. The additional space is drawing more tournaments to the facility. There are fourteen scheduled so far next year.

“We had really outgrown our programming in every aspect. We were unfortunately turning juniors from lessons because our junior lessons were full. We had adult tennis players that wanted to play more, but we didn’t have the space, we had pickleball asking for space and we didn’t have it. So now we can just grow everything and meet the needs of the community with all these extra courts,” Huether Family Match Pointe Executive Director Mark Vellek said.

But having four new courts in the building requires a steeper learning curve when it comes to scheduling lessons, leagues and tournaments.

“It’s a little more of a juggling act, a little bit more to keep track to make sure you’re concise with your scheduling. So, it’s nice that it makes things move along quicker, but when you add courts and got more going on at one time, the scheduling’s more complicated, for sure,” Vellek said.

But Vellek says that additional juggling of schedules is a good problem to have to ensure tennis players have plenty of space to practice and play.

The expansion was completed on December first. All that’s left is installing sponsor signage at the new courts.

The $3.6 million cost of the project was paid entirely through private donations.