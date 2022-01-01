New York City’s new mayor sworn-in after ball drop

Eric Adams holds up a framed image at his swearing-in as New York mayor at the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration early Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (Associated Press) — Eric Adams is New York City’s new mayor after the Democrat was sworn into office in a Times Square ceremony shortly after the nation’s largest city rung in the new year.

The 61-year-old Adams faces the immense challenge of pulling the city out of the pandemic. He took office Saturday as the city grapples with record numbers of COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant.

Adams is a former New York City police captain and Brooklyn borough president. He has struck a more business-friendly, moderate stance than predecessor Bill de Blasio but describes himself as a practical and progressive mayor who will “get stuff done.”