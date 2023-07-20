VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The new school year starts in about a month’s time and the country is still facing a teacher shortage. At the end of June, South Dakota had 410 open positions, according to the Associated School Boards of South Dakota. A new program at the University of South Dakota is hoping to address that issue.

What is the program

The USD campus is quiet right now but that doesn’t mean staff in the School of Education aren’t hard at work. They’re trying to develop a teacher apprenticeship program — made possible by a $15,000 grant from the Department of Labor and Start Today SD.

“This program is brand new nationwide so we’re kind of one of the first states who are working with registered apprenticeship programs in teacher preparation,” Jacqueline Wilber, Director of the Center for Student & Professional Services at USD, said.

The Teacher Fellows Registered Apprenticeship Program allows students to work in public schools across the state while earning their degrees.

“What this will do is allow students to get on-the-job training, to get paid for that on-the-job training and mentoring in the process while they’re going to school,” Amy Schweinle, Dean of the USD School of Education, said.

Wilber says the program is available to students on their four-year undergraduate journey to becoming a teacher, but also for people who already have a Bachelor’s degree and want to go back to school for a second career.

"If you go through the whole process, you'll not only earn a degree from the University of South Dakota, a teaching license in the state of South Dakota, but also there's this added credential of a certificate from the Department of Labor that shows that you completed the Registered Apprenticeship Program," Jacqueline Wilber, Director of the Center for Student & Professional Services at USD, said. The funding for this program also includes $6,500 in tuition reimbursement for each year a student participates in the program.

“There’s also funding for the K-12 School Districts who were to hire USD students who are participating and then there’s also funding available for some of those like smaller fees and things that go along with becoming a teacher — Praxis exams, background checks, textbooks,” Wilber said.

Because the program is so new, USD is only currently partnered with the Sioux Falls School District for the Fall semester, but they already have plans to expand to more districts.

Addressing a need

Not only does it provide more hands-on experience for students, but it also helps fill a gap created by the nationwide teacher shortage.

“South Dakota is no different than the rest of the nation that we really are experiencing these teacher shortages. And especially in the middle of the state where it’s really hard to recruit into teaching positions. Anything that we can do to try to fill that gap,” Schweinle said.

“We’re excited to be part of the solution to grow our own teachers here in the state and to really encourage people to go into the field of education,” Jacqueline Wilber, Director of the Center for Student & Professional Services at USD, said.