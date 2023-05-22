SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the day’s top stories First@4 for Monday, May 22.

A bill requiring more regulation on healthcare transactions has passed the Minnesota Legislature and will head to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk.

Republican Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signed a bill Monday that bans abortion at 12 weeks of pregnancy and restricts gender-affirming medical care for people younger than 19.

Wildlife officers are searching for a couple of coyotes at the outdoor campus in Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Democratic Party has a new executive director.

Once again, we’ve had to deal with smoke in the atmosphere…giving us a milky sky above. With that said, however, it’s been a warm and overall pleasant day to be outside.

The name of a Sisseton man involved in a fatal one-vehicle crash was released Monday. Antwan Other Medicine, 25, was pronounced dead on scene the evening of Sunday, May 14.

Minnesota prosecutors were so worried a judge would move the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin out of the city where he killed George Floyd that they conducted a mock trial in a deep red rural county to test their strategy, Attorney General Keith Ellison reveals in a new book.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott launched his presidential campaign on Monday, offering an optimistic and compassionate message he’s hoping can serve as a contrast with the political combativeness that has dominated the early GOP primary field.

