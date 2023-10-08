SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 8. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

The announcement of a new men’s state prison just south of Harrisburg is stirring up mixed emotions.

A Rapid City man was arrested Saturday for firing at a patrol car outside a bar.

A woman who was diagnosed with breast cancer and is now advocating for women to get cancer screenings.

Hundreds of car lovers gathered for Schulte Subaru’s final “Cars and Coffee” event on Saturday.

Here are Sunday’s Boredom Busters!

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.