SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The proposed Jacobson Plaza in Downtown Sioux Falls is another step closer to reality. Tuesday night, the Sioux Falls City Council heard first readings on a few ordinances that involves the approval of extra funding from the city and agreements with private donors.

The total cost of the Jacobson Plaza project is $16.5 million. $8 million of that is from private investments from the Jacobson and Lloyd families, as well as T. Denny Sanford. It’s the largest private investment in Sioux Falls Park System history.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

An original partnership between the City of Sioux Falls and Garry and Dianne Jacobson to bring an ice skating ribbon to an area near Falls Park has grown because of additional donors.

The Lloyd family will gift up to $1 million for the “Pawsible Park” dog park, and T. Denny Sanford will give up to $1.5 million for the “T. Denny Sanford Splash Pad.”

Now, those donations are contingent on the city council approving $3 million for the project to move forward, which would come out of an $11.8 million surplus of sales/use tax money left over from last year.

“A couple of projects have really moved up in the last couple of years. They’ve escalated quite a bit as far as what needs to go into it, and then the people have stepped up to put even more money towards it, so the city has done the same to try to match that,” council chair Marshall Selberg said.

“It’s escalated from originally the $4 million partnership with the Jacobson family. It has grown, and finally we’re going to get all the phases done at the same time now,” councilor Curt Soehl said.

The Lloyd Family has also gifted $750,000 to build the “Lloyd Landing” park space along the Big Sioux Riverfront as part of phase three of the Downtown River Greenway project.

These councilors feel the additions are a good investment for Sioux Falls.

“It’s going to be a place you can go in the winter time and in the summer time for families to have recreation. I’ve had people approach me about situations or places like this that have been in Chicago and they said how great it would be to have it in Sioux Falls, so now we’re finally going to get it,” Soehl said.

“These are all public-private partnerships, basically, that are made possible with the generosity of a number of people here in Sioux Falls. These projects are going to be fantastic then they’re done and another addition to Downtown Sioux Falls. It’s going to make it pretty amazing,” Selberg said.

Jacobson Plaza and the third phase of the River Greenway account for $30 million of public/private investment in this area of downtown.

They anticipate completion for of all the projects in the spring of 2025.