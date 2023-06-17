SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties will soon have an additional Magistrate Judge.

The South Dakota Supreme Court appointed Attorney Jonathan Leddige as the new Magistrate Judge for the Second Judicial Circuit.

Leddige will fill a newly created seat for this circuit which covers Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties. On June 15, 2023, an order to amend SDCL 16-12B-1.1. was issued to increase the number of full-time magistrate judges from four to five in the Second Judicial Circuit, according to Second Judicial Circuit Presiding Judge Robin J. Houwman.

Judge Leddige will take the bench on Monday, July 10, 2023. A formal swearing-in ceremony will follow at the Minnehaha County Courthouse.

Leddige has been a public defender at the Minnehaha County Public Defender’s Office for the past nine years. Prior to that, he was a public defender for Hennepin County in Minnesota and practiced immigration law. Leddige taught criminal defense at USD’s Knudson School of Law. He has been a resident of Sioux Falls since 2011.

A native of Reynolds, N.D., Leddige graduated from UND with a degree in political science, and graduated with distinction in 2011 from the ND School of Law.