BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A nearly 86-year-old building in downtown Brookings will soon be transformed into a “multi-cultural hub,” according the design team that presented plans to the Brookings City Council Tuesday night.

The Brookings Armory building will be renovated to include a new event space, 73-room upscale hotel and restaurant.

Aerial View

Armory Street View

Armory Street View

Front of hotel street view.

Northwest corner street view.

Aerial view of hotel exterior.

“The Armory” Logo

The armory was built in 1937 and was home to the Brookings U.S. Army National Guard until 1976. The space was then used by the Brookings’ Parks and Recreation Department for decades.

In 2020, the Brookings City Council partnered with Linchpin Corporation to develop new plans for the “reimagined Brookings Armory.”

According to a press release, an estimated 20-30 full-time jobs could be generated because of the new space.

The renovation is estimated to be complete in the second half of 2024.