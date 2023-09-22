SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– A longtime daycare facility in the historic district of downtown Sioux Falls is getting ready to re-open under new owners.

We take you inside the new Learning Ladder Adventures in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

“There’s a lack of daycare providers right now and everyone is wanting daycare providers right now,” Learning Ladder Adventures owner Danay Johnson said.

It’s why long-time daycare worker Danay decided she wanted to open a facility of her own.

“I’ve been doing daycare for nearly 22 years,” she said.

“I’m the Maintenance guy,” Danay’s husband Paul said.

She and Paul, started searching for a potential daycare location early this summer before they found this building on 6th Street and Spring Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls.

“It had been on the market for a couple of years and just hadn’t heard about it,” Paul said.

The Volunteers of America operated a daycare out of the building for decades, but it’s been closed for two years now and the neighborhood has really felt its absence.

“I think it’s the downtown area, they had this daycare and they loved it because it was so close to their work and everything, then it got closed and they’re looking to find the closest thing to work,” Danay said.

The couple has spent the past few months refurbishing the building and getting it ready to care for 100 kids starting October 2nd.

“People on the cathedral historic society are pretty excited that there’s a daycare coming back to the neighborhood,” Paul said.

Learning Ladder Adventures is hosting an open house Saturday from 10am-2pm for anyone to come and check out the facility and start signing up their kids for care.

“We’re doing infants through pre-k before they go to kindergarten,” Danay said.

Earlier this month we shared how hard it is for expecting parents to find childcare openings for infants in Sioux Falls. The Johnsons plan to have this new daycare option up and running by the first week of October.