Negotiations resume over hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile

This satellite image taken Thursday, May 28, 2020, shows the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile river in the Benishangul-Gumuz region of Ethiopia. In an interview with The Associated Press Friday, June 19, 2020, Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew declared that his country will go ahead and start filling the $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam next month, even without an agreement with Egypt and Sudan. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

CAIRO (AP) – Officials say Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have resumed negotiations over a giant hydroelectric dam that Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile.

Sunday’s talks were held online. The Ethiopian and Egyptian officials did not give a time frame for the talks. Years of negotiations with a variety of mediators, including the Trump administration, have failed to produce a solution.

Egypt and Sudan suspended talks with Ethiopia earlier this month, after Addis Ababa proposed linking a deal on the filling and operations of its dam to a broader agreement about Blue Nile waters. Both downstream nations have repeatedly insisted Ethiopia must not start filling the reservoir without reaching a deal first.