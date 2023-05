LINCOLN, NE (Associated Press) — The Nebraska Legislature has passed a bill that combines a 12-week abortion ban with restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors.

Conservative lawmakers wrangled just enough votes to end a filibuster, then passed it Friday.

An initial vote on Tuesday rolled the bans into one bill. Republican Gov. Jim Pillen has promised to sign it.

The abortion ban will take effect immediately. The trans health measure will take effect Oct. 1.

The bill’s passage was a blow to opponents, who strongly objected to both bans. They had believed that new abortion restrictions would not be revived this year after a proposed six-week ban failed to advance last month.