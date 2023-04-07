Lincoln, N.E. (KELO) — A bill in the Nebraska legislature aims to tackle discriminatory school dress code policies.

If it becomes law, schools would be required to adopt dress codes based on a model policy created by the state’s Department of Education.

Schools would not be allowed to cut students’ hair.

It also says that students cannot be disproportionately affected by a dress code because of their gender, race, color, religion, disability, or national origin.

The ACLU of Nebraska is representing the family of young indigenous girls who say their hair was cut without permission for lice checks.

If the passes, schools would have until 2025 to implement new policies.