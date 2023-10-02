Another day of record or near record heat is forecast across southeastern KELOLAND. Overnight lows have also been setting records, with many spots holding in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The high was 95 in Sioux Falls yesterday, the all-time record for October in Sioux Falls.

We do see changes coming to the forecast. We have a cold front on the maps in western SD and a new back of showers and storms will be back tonight for western SD.

The chances of showers and storms will spread east tomorrow and tomorrow night. We can’t rule out some severe weather as well.

Futurecast shows the activity West River tonight, with more clusters of showers and storms father east tomorrow. Expect the best chance of rain in the Sioux Falls area to arrive tomorrow night.

South winds will remain strong in eastern KELOLAND the next 24 hours, but we expect a shift to the west for all areas by Wednesday. Much stronger northwest winds will give us a real change in the weather by Thursday as highs tumble into the 50s for many.

Temperatures should remain well below normal the rest of the week, but the numbers will return to a milder range again next week.

Here are the details of the forecast.