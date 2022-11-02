It was a very warm start to November yesterday with highs in the 70s across much of KELOLAND. Temperatures will be similar to the values today, close to record highs.

Fire danger remains very high across KELOLAND. Red Flag Warnings are in effect for much of central and western SD. The rest of eastern KELOLAND still has very high fire danger.

Futurecast keeps the warm temperatures today with widespread 70s. Notice the cold front tonight with much colder air working into Wyoming and western SD. Snow will be in the air in parts of the Black Hills tomorrow morning. Sioux Falls will still rise close to 70 tomorrow with the south wind.

We still think a light rain/snow mix could expand eastward on Friday morning. Sioux Falls will see good chances of showers on Friday and temperatures will be much cooler, only in the 40s. The weekend should dry out for most areas as temperatures recover into the 50s for many. We would call this weekend “seasonable” considering the range of temperatures forecast at this time. Next week will turn more interesting.

We see some strong signals of arctic air moving into Montana and by early next week. Ahead of that, strong warming may result in a strong temperature clash across the plains. A storm system could easily feed off this pattern, but the particulars are still a bit early to determine. Stay tuned.

Here are some forecast highs for Saturday.

Sunday’s forecast looks about the same.

Watch the cold to the northwest on Monday.

By Tuesday, a big spread in temperatures in obvious across the region.

It might get worse by Wednesday.