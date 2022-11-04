Snow fell last night in parts of southern and western KELOLAND. The morning road reports have features some ice and slush around Pine Ridge and Martin on the U.S. highway 18. You can see the loop of the radar picture from last night showing the quick burst of precipitation. Sioux Falls picked up a thunderstorm between 9 and 10pm.

Sioux Falls received .25″ with the rain last night. Harrisburg is reporting .36″.

A few showers may still clip portions of NW IA today, but most areas will be dry going forward with highs in the 40s. After a chilly start in the morning, the weather looks seasonable in the afternoon with highs in the 50s. A few showers are possible in western and central SD by the afternoon. We do expect stronger west winds on Sunday as the front blows through the region and slightly cooler temperatures.

The battle of the airmass will be a big story next week. Arctic air will arrive in Montana to kick off the week. Meanwhile, the Gulf of Mexico will open up and temperatures are expected to surge well above normal in parts of eastern KELOLAND starting on Election Day. The weather forecast becomes increasingly complicated after that, with the jury still out on how snow and cold chances will affect KELOLAND after November 11th. We’ll have more on this story through the weekend.

Here’s a sample of what temperatures look like on Tuesday. This map speaks for itself.

Wednesday is even more interesting. Remember, storms are nature’s way to trying to equalize these big temperature contrasts. The particulars on how that will happen will be something for us watch in the coming days.

Here are the details of the forecast.