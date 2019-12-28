Navy considers shipbuilding cuts

FILE – In this Sept. 6, 2019 file photo, the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG-82) moors at Fort Trumbull State Park in New London, Conn. The Navy is proposing construction cutbacks and accelerated ship retirements that would delay, or sink, the Navy’s goal of a larger fleet — and potentially hurt shipyards, according to an initial proposal. The proposal would shrink the size of the fleet from today’s level of 293 ships to 287 ships, a far cry from the official goal of 355 ships established in the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP, File)

PORTLAND, ME (Associated Press) — The Navy is proposing construction cutbacks of destroyers and accelerated retirements of cruisers that would delay, or sink, the Navy’s goal of larger fleet.

The Defense Department proposal that was forwarded to the White House would shrink the size of the fleet from today’s level of 293 ships to 287 ships at a time when the stated goal for the Navy is 355 ships.

The proposed cost cutting comes as the Navy works to modernize its ballistic missile submarine fleet, replacing the current Ohio-class subs with new Columbia-class nuclear subs. That program is putting pressure on the shipbuilding budget.