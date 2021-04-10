Navajo Nation issues weekend stay-at-home order

Raymond Clark stands in front of his makeshift washing station in his home in Teesto, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Teesto workers, health representatives, volunteers and neighbors keep close tabs on another to ensure the most vulnerable citizens get the help they need. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)

WINDOW ROCK, AZ (Associated Press) — The Navajo Nation has issued a stay-at-home order for the weekend after reporting 26 more confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The latest figures bring the total number of cases on the tribe’s reservation, which includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, to 30,239.

No additional deaths were reported. The current death toll is 1,260.

The weekend stay-at-home order follows an increase of infections and the announcement this week of the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 B.1.429 variant on the Navajo Nation. The variant was first identified in the state of California and has since been detected across the southwest U.S.