National Day of Joy Wednesday

Here’s a reason to be on the happy side. Wednesday is the first National Day of Joy.

The idea for the day came from Comfort Keepers, a provider of in-home care for seniors.

They did a National Day of Joy survey to see which states were the most joyful and South Dakota came in third. People here say they get the most joy by traveling, hiking and gardening.

So use Wednesday as a reason to simple things that make you happy whether it’s playing with your kids, holding the door for a stranger, or even blowing bubbles.