HARRISBURG, SD (KELO) — South Dakota authorities have released the name of the woman killed in Monday’s crash in Lincoln County.

Investigators say a car driven by 67-year-old Hope A. Paez-Hernandez of Sheldon, Iowa failed to stop at a stop sign southeast of Harrisburg and collided with a pickup truck, killing her.

Her 49-year-old passenger, Raquel Hinojosa, has life-threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old driver of the pickup, Wyatt Aaron Riffey from Hudson, South Dakota, had minor injuries.