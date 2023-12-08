SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you are looking for a white Christmas, the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center might be the only place to find it in Sioux Falls, at least right now. People driving on Western Avenue can’t help but notice this sizable pile of snow.

This snow pile measures 60 feet long by 16 feet wide and its at least five feet tall. It’s huge, It’s massive, so where did it come from? Your first thought might be, like every winter, plows must have cleared the parking lot and pushed the snow into this pile. There’s only one problem with that.

“We haven’t even had an inch of snow,” said KELOLAND Meteorologist Scott Mundt.

Get up close to the snow bank and you notice something a bit strange not only does it look very white and pristine, but if you handle it like you’re going to make a snowball your hand comes away with a white residue. That led us to a possible conclusion which was quickly confirmed by the PREMIER Center’s General manager. Its not snow, it’s ice, more precisely Disney on Ice.

Before Disney arrives, the PREMIER Center crew has to build a layer of white-colored ice to cover the hockey markings. PREMIER Center GM, Mike Krewson also says Disney skaters prefer thicker and softer ice for their jumps. But once the Disney performances were done, workers needed to shave off the white ice with their machines.

“We basically took off an inch and a half inch and three quarters to get back down to our hockey floor that is probably 70 or so loads of hockey ice or Disney on Ice,” said Krewson.

Mickey, Goofy, Elsa and the other performers may be gone from the PREMIER Center, but they left behind a little reminder of their time in Sioux Falls.

“There is a little bit of pixie dust buried in the snow if you can dig in and find it more power to you,” said Krewson.