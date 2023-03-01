FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO13) – The murder trial of a Fort Dodge mother accused of drowning her newborn baby in the bathtub has been scheduled for September.

Taylor Blaha and Brandon Thoma (WHO 13)

Taylor Blaha is charged with first-degree murder in the baby’s death. Court documents say Blaha admitted to investigators that she and the father of the child, Brandon Thoma, drowned the baby girl shortly after she was born on November 16, 2022. They were worried the two-year-old son they shared would be taken away if authorities learned there was methamphetamine in their daughter’s system when she was born, according to the documents.

Thoma is also charged with first-degree murder as well as abuse of a corpse. Police said he admitted to disposing of the baby’s body, which still hasn’t been found.

On Monday, a trial date of September 12 was set for Blaha.

Thoma is being tried separately. His trial is scheduled to begin on August 8.