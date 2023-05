SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — First responders have been at the scene of a deck collapse on the west side of Sioux Falls.

The call came in just after 4 a.m. Saturday to the area of 43rd Street and Terry Avenue.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue say up to 15 people were on a lower-level deck when it gave way.

Fire Rescue says between four to five people were hurt, but none of them were seriously injured.