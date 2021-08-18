Much Needed Rain Ahead, Severe Weather Possible: Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, August 18th

The hot weather this week reached a peak yesterday as temperatures reached record levels in the Rapid City area at 105. Pierre was near 106, but not at a record.

You can see how far below normal we are on precipitation this year. Aberdeen and Pierre are much drier than Sioux Falls.

The 10 day forecast is still looking better across the northern plains. We expect 3 systems to affect the region.

While a few scattered t-storm may develop tonight, the chance for more organized severe weather is better tomorrow in SW KELOLAND as shown on the map below.

The risk of severe weather will expand to the east on Friday.

Futurecast shows showers and thunderstorms moving into far western KELOLAND tonight. You can see more coverage of rain chances tomorrow afternoon and evening West River. We expect those thunderstorms will expand to the east on Friday, bringing locally heavy rain to the forecast.

You can see the first system pushing through KELOLAND into Friday. The second one is on the way late Sunday, but it doesn’t look as strong as the first. A third round of rain can be expected by late Tuesday into Wednesday, but we have plenty of time to watch that chance of rain.

Note the strong south winds in the forecast today across much of the region. Highs will be in the 90s for the majority of KELOLAND.

Rapid City will have a chance of scattered t-storms late tonight, but the weather will stay dry farther east.

Tomorrow looks much cooler for the far west as new storms develop during the afternoon and evening. South winds will remain gusty East River.

After the rain chance on Friday, the weather looks cooler and dry on Saturday. Thunderstorm chances should return late Sunday.