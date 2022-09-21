The hot weather from yesterday is over, but new records were set across much of southeastern KELOLAND. Spencer hit a high of 101. We don’t expect anything this hot in the upcoming forecast.

Areas of light showers are developing this morning. This rain will be moving from west to east will remain scattered.

Futurecast shows much cooler temperatures with scattered showers around this morning. We expect a steady northwest wind through the afternoon. Temperatures tonight will be chilly with 30s expected in Aberdeen and Watertown. Don’t be surprised if a little frost develops in those locations.

Rain on Friday will likely affect your outdoor plans, at least for the first half of the day East River. A few of the heavier rain areas could produce local totals over .50″.

Winds will be changing the next few days. After northwest winds today, southeast winds will turn gusty in western SD tomorrow. Those winds will expand on Friday along with the better rain chances. Northwest winds will return to KELOLAND on Saturday.

After the cool spell the next couple of days, we are expecting some moderation by the weekend and early next week. Instead of 80s and 90s, 70s look more likely.

Here are the details of the forecast.