Some welcome rain has moved across the region the past 24 hours with .70″ in Philip and .43″ at Pierre. Many other areas have been much less with the precipitation.

Those scattered showers are in the process of moving to the east and we do expect clearing skies from west to east during the day.

You can still see the spin in the atmosphere on this system moving across southwest Minnesota.

Futurecast shows the 70s returning for the afternoon. However, a strong cold front will drop south tonight and we’ll likely see highs very early in the day on Thursday. We expect steady or falling temperatures in the afternoon, with showers develop in parts of western SD. We’ll set the stage for areas of frost by Friday morning. More frost and freeze weather will be possible by Saturday morning.

Next week still looks warmer again, at least for the first half of the week. We’ll continue to monitor a storm system in the Pacific Northwest which may eventually impact KELOLAND. We still have several questions on how fast that trend will develop to the east.

We still see some snow in the Rockies next week, so fall in certainly showing up in the extended forecast.

Here are the details of the forecast.