STURGIS, SD (KELO) — A motorcyclist, involved in a crash on Interstate 90 in western KELOLAND earlier this week, has died from his injuries.

The 74-year-old biker died Friday after his motorcycle was struck by an SUV making a lane change southeast of Sturgis on Monday.

A 68 woman, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, has serious injuries.

The highway patrol says charges are pending against the driver of the SUV.