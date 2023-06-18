SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police were on scene of a motorcycle crash on 14th and Phillips right around five o’clock this afternoon.

Authorities told our news crews on scene that an SUV turning left onto 14th Street from Phillips Avenue collided with a motorcycle.

The officer says the SUV failed to yield while turning left on green. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both the passenger of the motorcycle and the driver of the SUV have no injuries.