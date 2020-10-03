More Trump allies & aides test positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 26: Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway (C) and Attorney General William Barr (R) talk with guests in the Rose Gardn after President Donald Trump introduced 7th U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 48, as his nominee to the Supreme Court at the White House September 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. With 38 days until the election, Trump tapped Barrett to be his third Supreme Court nominee in just four years and to replace the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC (Associated Press) — A feverish and fatigued President Donald Trump is spending the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19, as new cases arose among some of his top advisers and allies.

Attention is particularly focused on last Saturday’s White House event announcing Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. Several attendees say have tested positive for the virus, including former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and two Republican senators.

President Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, has also tested positive.

The White House says Trump is expected to stay at the hospital for a few days.