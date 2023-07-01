PARIS (Associated Press) — France’s Interior Ministry says that 1,311 people were arrested around the country during a fourth night of riots triggered by the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old by police.

The government deployed 45,000 police around the country to try to quell violence.

Overnight young protesters clashed with police and set some 2,500 fires and ransacked stores.

The funeral ceremony for Nahel, who was killed by police in the suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday, began Saturday with a visitation, to be followed by a mosque ceremony and burial in a cemetery there.

The events in France are drawing parallels to the racial reckoning in the U.S. that began in 2020 with the killing of George Floyd.

Despite the differences between the two countries’ cultures, police forces and communities, the shooting in France and the outcry that erupted there this week laid bare how the U.S. is not alone in its struggles with systemic racism and police brutality.

The teen was shot during a traffic stop Tuesday. Video showed an officer firing once through the windshield as the driver pulled forward.