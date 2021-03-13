More than 1,000 Guard troops now leaving DC; others stay on

National Guard open a gate in the razor wire topped perimeter fence around the Capitol allow another member in at sunrise in Washington, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (Associated Press) – More than 1,000 National Guard members will be leaving Washington, D.C. over the weekend, but several thousand others will stay on for days or weeks, in the ongoing mission to provide security for the U.S. Capitol that has drawn criticism from lawmakers and reluctance from the military.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier this week approved the Capitol Police request to extend the deployment of nearly 2,300 Guard members for about two more months because possible threats of violence remain.

