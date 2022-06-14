It was another rough night of storms in KELOLAND. The worst path of weather stretched from Hot Springs to Pierre to just north of Aberdeen.

The map below shows all the severe thunderstorm warnings issued overnight in the yellow boxes.

The Roscoe area had very strong winds as shown with this report.

The towns of Leola and Frederick have similar problems this morning.

The storms did not bring widespread rain, but a few rain totals are heavier in SW SD.

More storms are possible tonight in the southeast.

You can see them develop on Futurecast.

Big heat will return to KELOLAND this weekend.