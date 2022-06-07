Skies are partly cloudy in southern KELOLAND, and mostly cloudy in the north, where light rain showers are diminishing. Another area of showers and thunderstorms are developing in southwest South Dakota, which is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. Across the region, temperatures remain cooler than normal for early June.

2 PM

Tonight we’ll see showers move west to east across eastern KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls. Amounts should be light, on the order of a few tenths of an inch. A little lightning is also possible. Lows will be in the low 50s, cooler in Rapid City where skies should clear.

After the morning clouds clear, tomorrow should be partly cloudy. There could be a few lingering sprinkles in the north. Temperatures will still be cool, in the upper 60s to low 70s, with a gentle northerly breeze.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy, with more late day showers or thundershowers. But they will be moisture starved, and we do not expect severe weather. Amounts look like ¼ to ½” rainfall, a little heavier in central and western South Dakota. Thursday will again be in the low 70s.

If we have the timing of the waves in the atmosphere right, Friday should be partly cloudy and a degree or two warmer, in the mid 70s.

Warmer, summer like temperatures return for the weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with the upper 70s to mid 80s. Sunday will be even warmer, in the mid to upper mid 80s. That could spark some thunderstorms late in the day. In fact, we could get some severe weather Sunday night and Monday as a cold front approaches from the west.

After a brief cooldown, temperatures look like they’ll warm back into the 80s for the second half of next week through the weekend (June 18-19).