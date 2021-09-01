More Rain On The Way – Storm Center Update Wednesday PM September 1

Rain is on the way for much of KELOLAND over the next 24-36 hours.



Rain will first start in western South Dakota with periods of showers and storms late this afternoon, evening, and tonight.



Some of the storms will be strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats. There’s a slight risk for severe weather in central and western KELOLAND as issued by the Storm Prediction Center.



The rain will move into eastern KELOLAND for tomorrow. As the remnants of Ida slowly leave the Ohio Valley into New England, it will more than likely slow our weather down. This means a prolong rain is expected for Thursday and Thursday night.



We will keep the ‘chance’ for rain going for Friday and Saturday as weak disturbances move through KELOLAND. Things will be more scattered in nature for those days with the chance at 20 to 30%.



Rainfall amounts of over an inch will be possible. Computer models are giving western, central, and northern KELOAND the best chance for amounts over an inch or two. A lot of it will fall tonight and tomorrow.



Sunday and Labor Day are looking quiet with highs in the 70s and 80s. We’ll continue with 70s and 80s through the new “shortened” workweek.